‘Anyone that tells you something else is a f#@king liar’, Here's Arnold Schwarzenegger take on afterlife

In a candid conversation with actor Danny DeVito, Arnold Schwarzenegger, known for his iconic role as the "Terminator," shared his unfiltered thoughts on the afterlife. When asked about what the future holds for us, the 75-year-old star didn't hold back.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former governor of California.(REUTERS)

Recalling a question from Howard Stern about what happens when we die, Schwarzenegger boldly stated, "Nothing. You're 6 feet under. Anyone that tells you something else is a f--king liar." He acknowledged that while he may not be an expert on the spiritual realm, he firmly believed that once our physical bodies are gone, we won't see each other again in the same way.

Speaking about death made Schwarzenegger uncomfortable, and he expressed his skepticism about the concept of heaven. While the idea of reuniting with loved ones sounds appealing, he believed it to be a comforting illusion rather than a reality. Losing 15 friends from his bodybuilding days in the past two decades has shifted his perspective. For him, heaven is a place in his mind reserved for those he cherished deeply, individuals who made a positive impact on his life and the lives of others.

The conversation took a personal turn as Schwarzenegger revealed a heartbreaking moment from his past. He opened up about the time he "crushed" the heart of his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, by confessing that he was the father of their housekeeper's son. In the upcoming Netflix documentary "Arnold," he shared the emotional confrontation that took place in 2011 when Shriver confronted him through their marriage counselor. The revelation left Shriver devastated, but Schwarzenegger acknowledged the pain he caused.

While Schwarzenegger's perspective on the afterlife may be unconventional, his candidness sparks a broader conversation about death and what lies beyond. Whether one agrees or disagrees with his views, his willingness to challenge popular notions invites us to contemplate our own beliefs and confront the inevitable reality of mortality.