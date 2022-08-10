Arrest of Imran Khan's ally for sedition new flashpoint between PTI and PM Sharif

The arrest of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi's close aide Shehbaz Gill for allegedly broadcasting “seditious” content against the country's army seems to be the beginning of a fresh tussle between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan’s political risks have remained elevated since Khan was ousted in April through a parliament no-confidence vote. The former leader has continued to accuse PM Sharif and the Pakistani military of conspiring with the US to remove him from power - an allegation all three have denied.

Now, PTI leader Gill, who is also a spokesperson of Khan, was arrested after he participated in an ARY News programme on Monday and heavily criticised the Sharif government for trying to pitch the former premier against the army.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing what it called was "false, hateful and seditious" content based on "absolute disinformation with a clear and present threat to national security by instigating rebellion within the armed forces".

As the notice was issued, the transmission of the channel, known for its close ties with Khan and his party, began to go off air and finally its operation was suspended. The suspicion of the channel was followed by the arrest of Gill.

A spokesperson of the Islamabad police said that Gill has been arrested for "making statements against the state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah alleged that Gill's comments- on the basis of which he has been arrested- were part of a planned conspiracy to create division within the military.

Imran Khan took to Twitter to call the incident shameful and alleged that the manner in which Gill was arrested was like an abduction. If found guilty of sedition, Gill could face the death penalty.

Reports indicate that Gill is being tortured as per the establishment's instructions during interrogation by police and Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and he is revealing details of who masterminded his ARY episode on August 8, inciting mutiny in the army.

Sources also said the police were present at the ARY Islamabad office and are questioning staff, though ARY News anchor Arshad Sharif escaped from Pakistan after a case was registered against him following Gill’s arrest.

According to Gill's statement, Imran Khan was behind the plan and he had entrusted Gill and Fawad Chaudhry, another PTI leader, but Gill, in an attempt to score marks, got himself trapped. Now, Fawad is also in danger. It is yet to be seen whether Khan is allowed to address Lahore Jalsa on August 13, where he is expected a make an important announcement.

Sources said the PTI's desperation is increasing as the date of the superannuation (November 29) of Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is nearing. There are chances that he will get an extension in view of the deteriorating situation vis-a-vis ex-FATA in Pakistan.

Ansar Abbasi, a senior journalist, claimed that a massive crackdown on the PTI social media is going to be launched soon. The ISI and MI will be included in the investigation.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, an Islamabad court approved two-day physical remand of Gill. "We also need to investigate at whose behest the programme was aired," the police told the judge. Faisal Chauhdry, Gill's counsel, told the judge that the programme was not aired on anyone's directives, reported Geo TV.

The latest episode adds to Khan’s worries after the country’s election commission earlier this month ruled that his party received illegal funding from overseas. PM Sharif’s administration has said it will start legal proceedings looking to ban the PTI from politics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON