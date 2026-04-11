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Artemis II astronauts return to Earth after 10-day journey to moon, splash down in Pacific Ocean

NASA regained contact with the four Artemis astronauts after their high-risk re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. 

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 06:29 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Artemis II's astronauts returned to Earth on early Saturday morning (IST) after a historic 10-day journey to the moon and back. The spacecraft carrying the astronauts splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean.

Artemis-2 splashed down in Pacific Ocean(X/NASA broadcast)

NASA was able to regain contact with the Artemis II crew, which consists of Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen, after they entered the Earth's atmosphere.

The astronauts will be taken by the recovery team and medically evacuated before being flown to a US military ship.

Crew ‘in stable condition’: NASA official

Mission commander Reid Wiseman said the crew were "stable" and "green."

"They're in great condition, that's what that means," Rob Navias, a NASA public affairs official who narrated on the agency's livestream, said.

The second stage of the Artemis programme served as a test flight to confirm the dependability of the Orion capsule, which had not previously carried astronauts.

The journey also set a new record, as the four astronauts became the first humans to travel the greatest distance from Earth, reaching 252,756 miles (406,771 kilometres).

As they moved through deep space and orbited the Moon, the astronauts captured thousands of images, creating an impressive collection that drew attention back on Earth.

They also observed a solar eclipse, along with unusual meteorite impacts on the lunar surface that left NASA scientists amazed.

The mission included several milestones: Glover became the first person of colour to travel around the Moon, Koch became the first woman, and Canadian astronaut Hansen became the first non-American to do so.

With inputs from agencies

 
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