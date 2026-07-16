As conflict with US escalates, Iran ropes in Houthis to block Red Sea gateway: Report

As the conflict between the United States and Iran continues to escalate, Tehran has now reportedly roped in the Yemeni militant group, the Houthis, to close the Red Sea gateway. This development comes after the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz was reinstated by both the US and Iran.

Boats float near the coast of Bab el-Mandeb, Yemen (REUTERS/Representational)

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As per a report by Reuters, Iran has called on Houthis, which are backed by the IRGC, to stand ready to close the Red Sea oil route.

Citing two senior Iranian sources and a regional source familiar with the matter said, Reuters reported that the Houthis have also been informed of Tehran's request.

Houthis on standby

This is not the first time the Red Sea route would be disrupted. Before the ceasefire between the US and Iran, Houthis stated that they are prepared to block the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which is also a key route for the world's oil and gas supply.

While the Houthis have not officially entered the war, unlike Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which finds itself at war with Israel, the Yemeni group remains on standby due to its role in Iran’s “Axis of Resistance.”

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{{^usCountry}} Following Iran's request, a source close to the Yemeni militant group stated that the Houthis have deployed missiles and drones near the Bab al-Mandab Strait. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following Iran's request, a source close to the Yemeni militant group stated that the Houthis have deployed missiles and drones near the Bab al-Mandab Strait. {{/usCountry}}

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A source familiar with the matter further stated that closing down the Strait in the Red Sea "would not be difficult."

"Anybody with a firing rifle can interrupt the shipping. You don't have to have sophisticated missiles to interrupt the shipping,” the source told Reuters.

The Houthis have also proved the above during the Israel-Gaza war, where the militants attacked shipping, causing companies to divert their cargoes to the much longer and more expensive route around Africa.

Red Sea emerges as key route

With the Strait of Hormuz already shut, any Houthi attacks on vessels or ports in the Red Sea would leave the two main oil export routes in the West Asia region disrupted simultaneously, further escalating the global energy crisis and Iran's conflict with the United States.

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Around seven per cent of the global energy supplies have been diverted to the Red Sea. On the frontline is Saudi’s pipeline. Attacks from Iran have also prompted Riyadh to divert 70 per cent of its energy exports through the Red Sea port of Yanbu.