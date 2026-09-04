As Jaishankar visited Ukraine, Russia launched ‘jet-powered Shaheds’, says Zelensky

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met minister of external affairs S Jaishankar in Kyiv on Thursday, claimed that Russia launched jet-powered 'Shaheds' while Indian minister was in the capital city. He alleged that these drones were developed with Iran's assistance.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar holds a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv‎ on Thursday. (@DrSJaishankar X)

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"Today, while the Minister was here with us in Kyiv, Russia once again launched jet-powered 'shaheds', which were developed not without Iran’s help," he said in a post on X.

Zelensky said the Indian delegation remained safe as Ukraine shot down most of the drones. "Thanks to our combat aviation, the delegation was safe, because it is Ukrainian fighter jets that shoot down most of these drones," he said.

Deep Dive What did Volodymyr Zelensky claim about Russian drone attacks during S Jaishankar's visit to Ukraine? Zelensky claimed that while S Jaishankar was in Kyiv, Russia launched jet-powered 'Shahed' drones, developed with Iran's assistance. How did Ukraine ensure the safety of the Indian delegation during the drone attacks? Ukraine's combat aviation shot down most of the drones during the attacks, ensuring the safety of the Indian delegation led by Jaishankar. What was India's stance on mediating in the Ukraine conflict discussed during Jaishankar's visit? Jaishankar stated that India is ready to help end the Ukraine war and stands ready to mediate if needed, expressing India's commitment to peace.

ALSO READ: 'Grateful': Ukraine's Zelensky meets S Jaishankar, hails India's peace push in Ukraine war

The Ukrainian president called upon the world powers to take a stand against the war. "We hope that other major world powers will also take a clear stance that this war must end and that a reliable peace must be achieved," he said.

Jaishankar meets Zelenskyy

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{{^usCountry}} Jaishankar met Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday and discussed approaches to end the ongoing conflict with Russia and advance bilateral relations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaishankar met Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday and discussed approaches to end the ongoing conflict with Russia and advance bilateral relations. {{/usCountry}}

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to call on President @ZelenskyyUa today #Ukraine. Apprised him of discussions with FM @andrii_sybiha on deepening our bilateral cooperation. Our conversation centred on approaches to end the ongoing conflict.”

Zelenskyy hailed the meeting and expressed gratitude for India's stance against the war. "We are grateful to India for its commitment to ending this unjust war – Russia’s war against Ukraine. This certainly must not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India’s clear position," he wrote on X.

Russian drones hit Coca Cola plant

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said a Coca-Cola plant outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was struck by Russian drones, in what he called a “clear signal to America”.

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"Coca-Cola is such an enemy that they set it on fire with their Shaheds. It's a clear Russian signal to America. The Russians cannot be unaware that this is an American facility," he said.

The Russian attack on Kyiv left 10 people injured, sparked a fire and severely damaged a high-rise residential building, news agency Reuters reported, citing officials.