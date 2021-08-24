As Women’s Equality Day approaches, here’s all you need to know about its history, significance

The Women’s Equality Day is celebrated every year on August 26 in the United States to mark the American women’s advancements towards equality with men. It is also celebrated in memory of the ratification of the nineteenth amendment of the US constitution, which guaranteed the American women their right to vote.

The US Congress officially acknowledged the Women’s Equality Day in 1971 in recognition of the continued efforts of women to achieve equality.

History

During the 50th anniversary of the passage of the nineteenth amendment on August 26, 1970, the National Organization for Women (NOW) called for a “strike for equality,” a nation-wide demonstration by women in favour of equal rights.

Richard Nixon, the 37th US President, officially declared the date as women's rights day, becoming the first president to do so. Since then, every US President has issued a proclamation declaring August 26 as Women’s Equality Day.

In 2020, Donald Trump, in his proclamation, said, “On Women’s Equality Day, we honor all of the women who inspire and improve our Nation. Their talent and hard work strengthen our economy, our families, and our communities, and sustain our unique American way of life.”

Former President Barack Obama in 2016, the last year of his second term, said, “On Women's Equality Day, as we recognize the accomplishments that so many women fought so hard to achieve, we rededicate ourselves to tackling the challenges that remain and expanding opportunity for women and girls everywhere.”

The Nineteenth Amendment

The nineteenth amendment to the US constitution was passed by the US Congress on June 4, 1919 and ratified on August 18, 1920 and guarantees all American women their right to vote.

The amendment prevented the right to vote being denied on grounds of gender. “The right of citizens of United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation,” the amendment said.

