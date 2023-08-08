Asian hate crime: NYPD looking for fled teens who attacked an Asian family on subway train

A shocking video of another Asian hate crime has surfaced on the internet. While travelling with her family on F subway train, Sue Young, 51, was attacked by three teens. The thugs also attacked a good Samaritan who tried to aid the woman. Post securing the video footage, NYPD is now seeking the identities of the suspects.

‘It was insult, after insult, after insult.'

I've had headache for a couple of days now because my hair was pulled,' said Sue.

Sue and family, were visiting the Big Apple from Nevada, by the subway at West 4th Street station around 8 pm Thursday night, when she was approached by three teens, who were laughing and pointing her.

In an interview with CBS New York, Sue described how at first she was trying to be a good sport, but realised that the trio was up to no good. ‘It was insult, after insult, after insult,’ she said.

Her husband asked them to stop, but one of the teens pulled her to the ground by her hair and repeatedly punched her in the head before fleeing the scene.

Joanna Lin, a witness of the scary exchange, was recording it when she was sucker-punched by one of the three. ‘I immediately called 911 to report an incident on F train car #9016. Then it got really bad… I felt so horrible for the family getting harassed so I took out my phone again to record.’

The video showed one of the girls yelling at Sue and her family as they sat on the train. Sue and one of the suspects are shown pointing at each other as they sit across from each other on the train. A man approached and attempted to intervene. One of the suspects began yelling at the man, while another made a move at Lin, causing her to turn off the tape.

Lin started to record again and called NYPD. ‘I knew it was going to get bad and took out my phone to record,’ wrote Lin. Post the call, a teen with dreadlocks, the one who attacked Sue, sprinted towards her and forced her to turn off the recording.

As other passengers came to the rescue, Lin resumed the video and was then, dragged by her hair by the same teen. Co-passengers helped the family and Lin get off the train safely.

‘I hope the trio will be held accountable.’

'My glasses got broken.''I've had headache for a couple of days now because my hair was pulled and so my scalp was very tender. I got like a whiplashy neck,' Sue said.

Despite the physical pain she's been through - which Sue claims she can recover from - she hopes the trio will be held accountable.

She would like it to be a learning experience for her two 11-year-old twin kids.

In what is being investigated as a hate crime, the identities of the teenage girls -who were all black - remain unknown.

NYPD is looking for the teens and has released an image of one of the three girls seen in the video. Anyone with related information has been requested to call their NYPD'S Crime Stoppers hotline.