Home / World News / Assailant opens fire on Cuban embassy in Washington, one person arrested: Report

Assailant opens fire on Cuban embassy in Washington, one person arrested: Report

“This morning at approximately 2:15 am, US Secret Service officers responded to the Embassy of Cuba following reports of shots fired,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

world Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:48 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Local media said the person arrested was a man who fired about 30 rounds from an assault rifle-type weapon.
Local media said the person arrested was a man who fired about 30 rounds from an assault rifle-type weapon.
         

A person was arrested early Thursday after opening fire on the Cuban embassy in Washington, the US Secret Service said. No one was injured.

The unidentified person fired multiple rounds from what some reports said was a high-powered assault rifle.

“This morning at approximately 2:15 am, US Secret Service officers responded to the Embassy of Cuba following reports of shots fired,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

“One individual was arrested for being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high capacity feed device.

“No injuries were reported at the scene.”

Washington’s police department confirmed the incident but said an investigation was in the hands of the Secret Service, which often handles investigations involving foreign diplomats.

Local media said the person arrested was a man who fired about 30 rounds from an assault rifle-type weapon.

The embassy, located on 16th Street at the edge of the Adams Morgan neighborhood, a normally bustling area full of bars and restaurants but which has been stilled by the coronavirus shutdown.

The administration of President Donald Trump has chilled relations with Havana, reversing course after an opening initiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.

In October 2017, it expelled 15 Cuban diplomats after a rash of incidents in which US embassy staff in Cuba reported as yet unexplained head pains, dizziness and hearing loss.

