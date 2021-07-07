Home / World News / Assassins of President Moise were 'professional' mercenaries, says Haiti envoy
Soldiers patrol in Petion Ville, the neighbourhood where the late Haitian President Jovenel Moise lived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.(AP)
Assassins of President Moise were 'professional' mercenaries, says Haiti envoy

  • Haiti's ambassador to the United States said that attack on President Jovenel Moise was "well orchestrated" and professional mercenaries were involved.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 11:04 PM IST

The assassins Wednesday of Haiti's president were "professional" mercenaries who disguised themselves as US agents and may have already left the country, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said.

"It was a well-orchestrated attack and those were professionals," Ambassador Bocchit Edmond told reporters. "We have a video and we believe that those are mercenaries."

