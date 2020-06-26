e-paper
Home / World News / AstraZeneca, Moderna ahead in Covid-19 vaccine race: World Health Organisation

AstraZeneca, Moderna ahead in Covid-19 vaccine race: World Health Organisation

“Certainly in terms of how advanced they are, the stage at which they are, they are I think probably the leading candidate,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.

world Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:14 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Reuters | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Geneva
A WHO led coalition fighting the pandemic on Friday asked government and private sector donors to help raise $31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease.
A WHO led coalition fighting the pandemic on Friday asked government and private sector donors to help raise $31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease.
         

AstraZeneca’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine is probably the world’s leading candidate and most advanced in terms of development, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) chief scientist said on Friday.

The British drugmaker has already begun large-scale, mid-stage human trials of the vaccine, which was developed by researchers at University of Oxford. This week, AstraZeneca signed its tenth supply and manufacturing deal.

“Certainly in terms of how advanced they are, the stage at which they are, they are I think probably the leading candidate,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.

“So it’s possible they will have results quite early.”Swaminathan said Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate was “not far behind” AstraZeneca’s, among more than 200 candidates, 15 of which have entered clinical trials.

“We do know that Moderna’s vaccine is also going to go into phase three clinical trials, probably from the middle of July, and so that vaccine candidate is not far behind,” she said.“But I think AstraZeneca certainly has a more global scope at the moment in terms of where they are doing and planning their vaccine trials.”

The WHO is in talks with multiple Chinese manufacturers, including Sinovac, on potential vaccines, as well as with Indian researchers, Swaminathan said.

She called for drugmakers to consider collaborating on Covid-19 vaccine trials, similar to the WHO’s ongoing Solidarity trial for drugs. A WHO led coalition fighting the pandemic on Friday asked government and private sector donors to help raise $31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease. The initiative is called the ACT-Accelerator.

Andrew Witty, Special Envoy for the ACT-Accelerator, said it was important to consider a “portfolio of research efforts” for vaccines.“It’s still very early days in this journey, we may be super lucky - which would be terrific - and have an early win,” Witty said. “Even if it takes 12 to 18 months that would be without precedent, the world’s fast development of vaccine.”

‘To end LAC stand-off, China must stop erecting new structures’: Indian envoy
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
‘Cautious Optimism’: Delhi govt numbers show improvement in fight against Covid-19
Man who stabbed 3 to death in Glasgow hotel shot dead by police
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
Memorial, 5 statues as Telangana celebrates Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
