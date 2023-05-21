Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At least 10 killed, nine injured in shootout at car racing show in northern Mexico

May 21, 2023 09:40 AM IST

Municipal and state police, the Marines, the Fire Department and Mexican Red Cross, among other agencies arrived at the scene.

At least 10 people were killed and nine injured in a shootout at a car show in northern Mexico's Baja California on Saturday, the municipal government reported.

The attack occurred during an all-terrain car racing show in the San Vicente area of the city of Ensenada. (AP/ Representative image )

The attack occurred during an all-terrain car racing show in the San Vicente area of the city of Ensenada. Around 2:18 p.m. (2118 GMT) people with long guns got out of a gray van and began shooting at participants at a gas station, according to reports of 911 calls.

Mayor Armando Ayala Robles said state Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez commissioned a special group to investigate the shooting.

