At least 2 dead and 12 injured as 6.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Mexico

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook buildings across Mexico on Friday morning causing residents to stream out of their homes and killing at least two people. Some damages were also reported, including highways hit by landslides. The quake’s epicenter was in Guerrero near the coastal town of San Marcos, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) away from the capital.(REUTERS)

The quake hit close to the beach resort city of Acapulco on the Pacific coast, where homes and hospitals were struck. In the Mexican capital, authorities said at least 12 people were injured along with some power disruptions.

Mexico is among the world’s most seismic countries, where past earthquakes have taken hundreds or even thousands of lives, including a pair of especially deadly quakes as recent as 2017.

A 67-year-old man died in the capital after falling down the stairs while trying to evacuate his building, local news outlet Milenio reported. Another victim was claimed when her home collapsed in Guerrero state, home to Acapulco, south of Mexico City, according to Radio Formula.

The government’s earthquake alert rang out at 7:58 a.m. on streets and on mobile phones, allowing citizens to evacuate their residences seconds before the tremor reached densely packed Mexico City. Even President Claudia Sheinbaum briefly suspended her daily press conference to leave the hall where she holds court each morning in the National Palace.

National emergency services reported relatively minor damages in Mexico City, Guerrero and other states. More than 400 aftershocks have been recorded so far, the largest one reaching a 4.7 magnitude, the agency said in a statement.