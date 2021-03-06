Home / World News / At least 20 killed, 30 wounded by suicide car bomb in Somalia capital
world news

At least 20 killed, 30 wounded by suicide car bomb in Somalia capital

The blast sent plumes of smoke into the sky and triggered gunfire, witnesses and state-owned media reported.
Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Mogadishu
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Somalia's state-controlled Radio Mogadishu reported there was also destruction of property and that police had cordoned off the area.(Reuters Photo)

At least 20 people were killed and 30 wounded by a suicide car bomb just outside a restaurant near the port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu late on Friday, an emergency services official said.

The blast sent plumes of smoke into the sky and triggered gunfire, witnesses and state-owned media reported.

"So far we have carried 20 dead people and 30 injured from the blast scene," Dr. Abdulkadir Aden, founder of AAMIN Ambulance services told Reuters.

The blast occurred at the Luul Yemeni restaurant near the port, witnesses said.

"A speeding car exploded at Luul Yemeni restaurant. I was going to the restaurant but ran back when the blast shook and covered the area with smoke," resident Ahmed Abdullahi, who lives near the site, told Reuters.

Somalia's state-controlled Radio Mogadishu reported there was also destruction of property and that police had cordoned off the area.

No one claimed responsibility for the blast.

Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out such bombings in Somalia and elsewhere as part of its campaign to topple the Horn of African country's central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Democrats split on jobless benefits slows Covid relief bill in Senate

'UK's Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital': Buckingham Palace

Sri Lanka buries first Covid-19 victims after long standoff

US condemns China's move to alter Hong Kong's electoral system
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suicide car bombing in somalia somalia
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP