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At least 9 killed in overnight Russian missile attack on Ukraine, several people wounded

Russian drone and missile strikes in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed five people and wounded 25, according to local authorities.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 01:12 pm IST
Bloomberg |
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Russia carried out a large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine, killing at least nine people including four in Kyiv and injuring dozens more.

Russian drone and missile strikes in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed five people and wounded 25, according to local authorities.(AFP)

The overnight attacks damaged multiple residential buildings in the capital and one partially collapsed, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in posts on social media. Debris sparked fires at a clinic, a gas station, and non-residential sites, and emergency crews were conducting rescue and recovery operations.

Russian drone and missile strikes in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed five people and wounded 25, according to local authorities.

Ukraine’s General Staff hasn’t yet reported the total number of projectiles it faced overnight.

Also Read: Drone hits nuclear facility as Kyiv, Moscow trade strikes

The attack follows days of threats from Russia to intensify attacks on Kyiv. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was preparing for a major air offensive.

 
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine vladimir putin
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