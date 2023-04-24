At least three killed in bomb attack on Pakistan police station, building collapses
AFP |
"Two bomb explosions occurred inside the CTD (counter-terrorism department) police station in Kabal town, Swat.
At least three people were killed in an attack inside a counter-terrorism police station in northwestern Pakistan on Monday, causing the building to collapse, police said.
"Two bomb explosions occurred inside the CTD (counter-terrorism department) police station in Kabal town, Swat, resulting in the deaths of at least three people," Attaullah Khan, a police official in the district told AFP.
Also Read: 2 Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militants killed in Pakistan's Punjab province
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics