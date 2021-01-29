Atlanta chemical leak: Police says 5 have died, 10 injured
- At least five dead, 10 injured in chemical leak near Atlanta: police
AFP, Atlanta, Us
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Atlanta chemical leak: Police says 5 have died, 10 injured
AFP, Atlanta, Us
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:32 AM IST
- At least five dead, 10 injured in chemical leak near Atlanta: police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Armed man arrested near US Capitol
ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST
"Arrested was 71-year-old Dennis Westover, of South Charleston, West Virginia," the spokesperson said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Apple CEO slams internet giants ahead of new privacy features
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps such as those from Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google gather data about users to target ads.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
First cases of South African Covid-19 variant detected in US
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:10 PM IST
The spread of new coronavirus variants has raised fears over the efficacy of already-developed vaccines against the disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
A new White House under Biden: Discipline, diversity, dogs and social distancing
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:49 PM IST
- The White House changes are myriad, from the mundane to the profound. Dogs are back on the South Lawn. Regular media briefings, with follow-up questions and data-driven answers, have returned to the briefing room. Joe Biden himself has made unity and civility his main messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
One third of Africa will be vaccinated this year: WHO
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:17 PM IST
It is estimated Africa will need 1.5 billion vaccine doses to immunise 60 percent of its 1.3 billion inhabitants, the threshold for herd immunity against Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
China to donate 3 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka
PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:58 PM IST
"China will donate three lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka to jointly fight the Covid-19 pandemic," state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the Chinese embassy in Colombo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Travesty of justice: India after Pak upholds acquittal of Daniel Pearl's killer
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:26 PM IST
A three-judge bench upheld the Sindh high court's order of April last year to acquit Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men convicted of the 2002 abduction and murder of Daniel Pearl.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
New US jobless claims drop; still at 847,000 as pandemic rages
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Overall, nearly 4.8 million Americans are continuing to receive traditional state unemployment benefits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
EU warns it could block vaccine exports, wields legal threat at drugmakers
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:18 PM IST
The EU, whose member states are far behind Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States in rolling out vaccines, is scrambling to get supplies just as the West's biggest drugmakers slow deliveries to the bloc due to production problems.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
EU should consider legal means to secure promised vaccines: Charles Michel
Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:57 PM IST
European Council president said in a letter that the bloc should make use of all legal means and enforcement measures at its disposal under the Treaties.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
US economic growth moderated to 4% in final quarter of 2020
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Gross domestic product expanded at a 4% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, according to a preliminary estimate released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 4.2%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Germany recommends AstraZeneca's Covid shot only for people under 65
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:33 PM IST
- The country’s immunization commission said there was insufficient information on the shot’s effectiveness for people over 65 years old, though it added that “beyond this limitation, the vaccine is also considered to be equally suitable.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Chinese victim’s son seeks answers as WHO virus probe team starts work
By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Disgruntled family members of victims were blocked out of Chinese social media. The itinerary of the 13 WHO experts, expected to be here for two weeks under global glare, wasn’t revealed by the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Pope Francis to meet Iraqi Shiite leader Ali al-Sistani
AP, Rome
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:21 PM IST
- The trip is aimed primarily at encouraging the country’s beleaguered Christians, who faced decades of discrimination by the Muslim majority before being targeted relentlessly by Islamic State militants starting in 2014. But the first visit by a pope to Iraq also has a strong interfaith component.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.