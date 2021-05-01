Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines

Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said.

The emergency determination, made late on Friday, is part of strict measures to stop travellers to Australia from the world's second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The restrictions come into effect from May 3 and breaching the ban risks civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the people of India – and our Indian-Australian community. The friends and family of those in Australia are in extreme risk. Tragically, many are contracting Covid-19 and many, sadly, are dying every day," Hunt said.

The Australian government will reconsider the restrictions on May 15, he said.

India's coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 this week, and cases are nearing 19 million - nearly 8 million since February - as virulent new strains have combined with "super-spreader" events such as political rallies and religious festivals.

Australia, which has no community transmissions, on Tuesday introduced a temporary suspension of direct flights from India to prevent more virulent Covid-19 variants entering the country.

However, some Australians, including cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, returned via Doha.

"The Government does not make these decisions lightly. However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of Covid-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level," Hunt said.

Australia has all but stamped out the coronavirus from its shores after closing its borders to non-citizens and permanent residents in March 2020 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Travellers now have to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense, a system that has largely helped Australia to keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 29,800 cases and 910 deaths.

Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said. The emergency determination, made late on Friday, is part of strict measures to stop travellers to Australia from the world's second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths. The restrictions come into effect from May 3 and breaching the ban risks civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the people of India – and our Indian-Australian community. The friends and family of those in Australia are in extreme risk. Tragically, many are contracting Covid-19 and many, sadly, are dying every day," Hunt said. The Australian government will reconsider the restrictions on May 15, he said. India's coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 this week, and cases are nearing 19 million - nearly 8 million since February - as virulent new strains have combined with "super-spreader" events such as political rallies and religious festivals. Australia, which has no community transmissions, on Tuesday introduced a temporary suspension of direct flights from India to prevent more virulent Covid-19 variants entering the country. However, some Australians, including cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, returned via Doha. "The Government does not make these decisions lightly. However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of Covid-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level," Hunt said. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Brazil pharma flags 'retaliation' risk over bill to drop Covid vaccine patents WHO gives emergency use listing to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca says Covid-19 shots production in Latin America will be delayed UK reducing size of NHS contact tracing workforce as Covid-19 cases fall Australia has all but stamped out the coronavirus from its shores after closing its borders to non-citizens and permanent residents in March 2020 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Travellers now have to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense, a system that has largely helped Australia to keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 29,800 cases and 910 deaths.