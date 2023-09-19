Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Australia 'deeply concerned' by alleged Indian involvement in Canada murder

Australia 'deeply concerned' by alleged Indian involvement in Canada murder

Reuters |
Sep 19, 2023 12:31 PM IST

"Australia is deeply concerned by these allegations and notes ongoing investigations into this matter," the spokesperson said.

Australia is deeply concerned by allegations raised by Canada linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia province, a spokesperson for foreign minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday.

The Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

"Australia is deeply concerned by these allegations and notes ongoing investigations into this matter," the spokesperson said.

Read more: UK in close touch with Canada over 'serious allegations' against India

"We are closely engaged with partners on developments. We have conveyed our concerns at senior levels to India."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
australia murder canada
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP