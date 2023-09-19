Australia 'deeply concerned' by alleged Indian involvement in Canada murder
Reuters |
"Australia is deeply concerned by these allegations and notes ongoing investigations into this matter," the spokesperson said.
Australia is deeply concerned by allegations raised by Canada linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia province, a spokesperson for foreign minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday.
"Australia is deeply concerned by these allegations and notes ongoing investigations into this matter," the spokesperson said.
Read more: UK in close touch with Canada over 'serious allegations' against India
"We are closely engaged with partners on developments. We have conveyed our concerns at senior levels to India."
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.