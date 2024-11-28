Menu Explore
Australia passes law to ban social media for children below 16

ByHT News Desk
Nov 28, 2024 06:16 PM IST

The Senate passed the bill 34 votes to 19. The House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved the legislation 102 votes to 13.

The Australian Senate passed a law banning social media use for young children on Thursday, becoming the first country in the world to have such a legislation.

The TikTok application on the Apple Inc. App Store arranged on a smartphone in Sydney, Australia. (Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg)
Social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X and Instagram, will have to cough up a fine of 33 million US dollars should they fail to prevent children younger than 16 from holding accounts on these websites.

The House has yet to endorse opposition amendments made in the Senate. But that is a formality since the government has already agreed they will pass, reported AP.

This is a developing story. More information will be added shortly.

