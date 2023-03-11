PM Albanese's response to attacks on Hindu temples in Australia: ‘We don’t…'

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said that the country will not tolerate any extreme actions or attacks against religious places and there is no place for such action against Hindu temples, while addressing a press conference, an official statement said.

Anthony Albanese said as per the statement, "I gave him the assurance that Australia is a country that respects people's faith. That we don't tolerate the sort of extreme actions and attacks that we've seen on religious buildings, be they Hindu temples, mosques, synagogues, or churches. This has no place in Australia."

"And we will take every action through our police and also our security agencies to make sure that anyone responsible for this faces the full force of the law. We're a tolerant multicultural nation, and there is no place in Australia for this activity," the statement quoted him as saying.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi said that the Australian PM had assured that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia is a priority for him.

"Since the last few weeks, news of attacks on temples in Australia are coming regularly. It is natural that such news worries people in India. I have raised these concerns with Prime Minister Albanese who has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is a special priority for him," PM Modi said.

In March, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Australia's Brisbane was vandalised while in January, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia's Carrum Downs was attacked.