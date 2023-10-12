Australia-bound flight returns to Singapore after bomb threat

A flight operated by budget carrier Scoot was escorted back to Singapore by fighter jets due to a bomb threat on Thursday, the airline said in a statement. Scoot said the flight landed safely about two hours after takeoff, and security checks were carried out.(File)

Scoot flight TR16 to Perth departed Singapore at 4:11 pm (0811 GMT).

But about one hour into the flight, "a precautionary decision was made to turn the aircraft back to Singapore due to a bomb threat", Scoot, the budget arm of Singapore Airlines, said in the statement.

"The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) was activated to escort the aircraft back to Changi Airport. Emergency services were also activated," the airline added.

Scoot said the flight landed safely about two hours after takeoff, and security checks were carried out.

The airline said it was assisting authorities with investigations, adding that it was unable to provide additional details as "this is a security matter".

A 30-year-old passenger who was not named told local newspaper The Straits Times that police escorted two individuals off the plane after it landed.

The pilot then announced the bomb threat, saying he believed it was likely a hoax, the newspaper reported.

Police told AFP they were "conducting necessary checks, and investigations are on-going".

"The Police take security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who intentionally cause public alarm," they added.

Singapore's air force previously scrambled fighter jets to escort commercial airliners after bomb threats in 2022, 2019 and 2018.