News / World News / Australia-bound flight returns to Singapore after bomb threat

Australia-bound flight returns to Singapore after bomb threat

AFP |
Oct 12, 2023 08:01 PM IST

The airline said it was assisting authorities with investigations, adding that it was unable to provide additional details as "this is a security matter".

A flight operated by budget carrier Scoot was escorted back to Singapore by fighter jets due to a bomb threat on Thursday, the airline said in a statement.

Scoot said the flight landed safely about two hours after takeoff, and security checks were carried out.(File)
Scoot said the flight landed safely about two hours after takeoff, and security checks were carried out.(File)

Scoot flight TR16 to Perth departed Singapore at 4:11 pm (0811 GMT).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

But about one hour into the flight, "a precautionary decision was made to turn the aircraft back to Singapore due to a bomb threat", Scoot, the budget arm of Singapore Airlines, said in the statement.

"The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) was activated to escort the aircraft back to Changi Airport. Emergency services were also activated," the airline added.

Scoot said the flight landed safely about two hours after takeoff, and security checks were carried out.

The airline said it was assisting authorities with investigations, adding that it was unable to provide additional details as "this is a security matter".

A 30-year-old passenger who was not named told local newspaper The Straits Times that police escorted two individuals off the plane after it landed.

The pilot then announced the bomb threat, saying he believed it was likely a hoax, the newspaper reported.

Police told AFP they were "conducting necessary checks, and investigations are on-going".

"The Police take security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who intentionally cause public alarm," they added.

Singapore's air force previously scrambled fighter jets to escort commercial airliners after bomb threats in 2022, 2019 and 2018.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out