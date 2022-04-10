Australian election announcement expected as PM visits governor-general
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the country's governor-general at his residence in the capital Canberra on Sunday, television networks showed, as local media said he was set to call an election for May 21.
Governor-General David Hurley represents Britain's Queen Elizabeth and his authorisation is necessary to dissolve parliament and order a general election.
Term limits mean the poll must be held before the end of May.
Morrison's centre-right coalition is trailing the opposition Labor party in opinion polls.
In an opinion piece setting the stage for the election, Morrison said despite the wide range of challenges Australians have faced since the last election three years ago -- including fires, floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic -- the country has held up much better than others.
"But I know our country continues to face very real challenges and many families are doing it tough," he said.
He said Labor would weaken the country's economy with higher taxes and deficits.
"Now is not the time to risk it," Morrison said.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese on Saturday urged Morrison to call the election.
"He kept them waiting for the vaccine rollout. He kept them waiting when it came to actions on bushfires. He kept them waiting to provide support for flood victims. Now he's keeping Australians waiting before he calls the election," Albanese told reporters in Sydney.
-
Imran Khan first Pak PM to lose trust vote, successor to be elected tomorrow
Pakistan's National Assembly will meet on Monday to elect a new prime minister after Imran Khan lost the midnight trust vote and was ousted from power. Here are ten points on the unceremonious exit of Imran Khan and Pakistan's political crisis: 1. 174 votes were cast in favour of the motion and zero against. Khan needed 172 votes in the 342-member assembly to survive. Khan called for fresh polls. (With inputs from ANI, Reuters)
-
Maryam Nawaz terms Imran Khan's ouster as end of Pakistan's ‘darkest period’
After Imran Khan lost the no-trust vote late Saturday night. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the “nightmare for my beloved” country is over, adding that it was time to “heal [and] repair”. Pakistan lawmakers ended Imran Khan's four-year run in a no-confidence vote which was repeatedly delayed due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader's manoeuvring. Reacting to his remarks, the daughter of deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI leader has “gone mad”.
-
This Pakistan minister hinted at Imran Khan's exit before ouster vote
Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain expressed regret on Sunday as the voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan began in the National Assembly and said "return of looters a good man sent home". "Sad day for Pakistan.....return of looters a good man sent home," Fawad Hussain tweeted. Pakistan Muslim League's (N) Ayaz Sadiq was chairing the session in the Pakistan National Assembly.
-
Russian forces still using IEDs to inflict casualties: UK intelligence
Russian forces continue to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement, according to British military intelligence on Saturday. "Russian forces also continue to attack infrastructure targets with a high risk of collateral harm to civilians," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. Russia's departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants, the statement said.
-
Rise and fall of Imran Khan: 10 things to know about the cricketer-turned-Pak PM
From becoming the greatest (arguably) cricketer to have braced Pakistan and winning the World Cup to launching his own political party and then going on to become the country's prime minister, the boy from Lahore with a Midas-like touch, caught on a sticky wicket, has now been ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan through a historic no-confidence motion passed in a midnight session of the National Assembly.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics