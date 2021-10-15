Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Australia's Victoria continues to report high number of Covid-19 cases
world news

Australia's Victoria continues to report high number of Covid-19 cases

A total of 2,179 new locally acquired cases were reported in Victoria, the majority in Melbourne, down from a record 2,297 a day earlier.
An ambulance drives past the Royal Melbourne Hospital in Melbourne(AFP)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 06:31 AM IST
Reuters | , Sydney

Covid-19 cases in Australia's Victoria hovered near record levels on Friday, even as authorities look set to lift lockdown restrictions next week in Melbourne, the state capital, as the state nears a key vaccination milestone.

A total of 2,179 new locally acquired cases were reported in Victoria, the majority in Melbourne, down from a record 2,297 a day earlier. State Premier Daniel Andrews has said some curbs will ease next week as Victoria's double-dose vaccination levels race towards the 70% mark from 63% now.

Australia had stayed largely virus-free for most of this year until a third wave of infections fuelled by the fast-moving Delta variant spread across its southeast from late June, forcing a months-long lockdown in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.

Canberra, the national capital, on Friday exited its more than two-month lockdown, allowing cafes, pubs and gyms to reopen with strict social distancing rules.

Sydney lifted its stay-home orders earlier this week and the city's 5 million residents could enjoy more freedoms from Monday, as double-dose vaccination rates are expected to top 80% over the weekend - the level at which officials have promised to relax more restrictions.

RELATED STORIES

However, travel to regional areas from Greater Sydney will be delayed until Nov. 1 due to lower vaccination rates there versus Sydney, New South Wales Deputy Premier Paul Toole told radio station 2GB on Friday.

Daily infections in New South Wales eased further to 399 from 406 on Thursday, well down from the state's pandemic high of 1,599 in early September.

The federal government has been pressing states to reopen their borders but some virus-free states have said they may delay reopening plans amid concerns that a rapid reopening could overwhelm their health systems.

The country's overall coronavirus numbers are still relatively low, with some 139,000 cases and 1,506 deaths.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Richard Pullin)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia covid-19
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In uncontested election, US wins back seat at UN Human Rights Council

Virgin Galactic to delay commercial space travel service until Q4 2022

Indian-American Ravi Chaudhary nominated by Biden to a key position in Pentagon

India to join meet on Afghanistan, Taliban to be in attendance
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP