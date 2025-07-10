Awami National leader Maulana Khan Zeb shot dead in northwest Pakistan

Unknown gunmen Thursday shot and killed Awami National Party leader Maulana Khan Zeb and a policeman in northwestern Pakistan, police said. No group or individual immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.(Pixabay/Representative)

Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafiq told the media that the shooters on motorcycles opened fire on the politician who was in his car campaigning for the July 13 peace parade in Shindai Mor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

Khan Zeb was critically wounded in the attack and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital, police confirmed.

One policeman was killed while three civilians were injured in the firing, police said.

"This was a targeted killing carried out by unidentified shooters on motorcycles,” the officer said.

Rafiq added that evidence had been collected from the crime scene.

ANP President Senator Aimal Wali Khan condemned the killing.

“After consulting with Khan Zeb’s elder brother, Sheikh Jahan Zada, a FIR for the killing will be registered against the state,” he said.

ANP KPK President Mian Ifitkhar Hussain strongly condemned the incident and declared three days of mourning.

“This attack is not only an attack on the Awami National Party but also on the Pashtun consciousness and peace,” Hussain said.

Similarly, the office of KPK Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur issued a statement condemning the incident. He vowed to bring the suspects to justice.

“Those involved in the incident will not be able to escape the grip of the law,” Gandapur said.