e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict: UN chief calls for ‘immediate’ end to clashes

Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict: UN chief calls for ‘immediate’ end to clashes

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has expressed his concern over the fresh ‘resumption of hostilities’ between the two European countries over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

world Updated: Sep 28, 2020 11:44 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
New York
FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an interview with Reuters at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an interview with Reuters at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
         

Amid the ongoing clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday (local time) said that he is concerned with the fresh “resumption of hostilities” between the two countries.

“The Secretary-General strongly calls on the sides to immediately stop fighting, de-escalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay,” Guterres’s spokesman said in a statement.

At least 23 people were killed and over 100 sustained injuries on Sunday (local time) as heavy clashes broke out between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus condemned the clashes between the two countries and said: “The US is alarmed by reports of military action along the Line of Contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We extend our condolences to the families of those killed and injured. We remain committed to helping the sides achieve a peaceful settlement.”

According to Al Jazeera, Armenia has declared martial law and ordered its military to mobilise after a major “flare-up in violence” with Azerbaijan broke out over the disputed region.

Sputnik quoted presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev as saying that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has approved the introduction of martial law in several regions of the country with a curfew set to go into effect on September 28.

Meanwhile, both have blamed each other for the escalation that led to casualties. Armenia accused the neighbour Azerbaijan “of hurting civilian settlements” in Nagorno-Karabakh -- which is recognised as a part of Azerbaijan internationally but controlled by Armenian forces.

Azerbaijan launched what it described as a “counteroffensive,” while the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire against civilians and civilian infrastructure in its capital of Stepanakert. (ANI)

tags
top news
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
UPSC tells SC that it is impossible to defer civil services exam now, next hearing on Sept 30
UPSC tells SC that it is impossible to defer civil services exam now, next hearing on Sept 30
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Mumbai likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases today
Mumbai likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases today
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart today
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart today
Bihar assembly election 2020: Political heirs in race for tickets
Bihar assembly election 2020: Political heirs in race for tickets
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In