Azerbaijan says 71 soldiers died in border clashes with Armenia this week

Azerbaijan said Thursday that 71 of its troops had died in border clashes with Armenia over the last two days, increasing an earlier toll of 50 killed in the worst fighting since 2020.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry published a list of 71 servicemen killed in clashes between the historic rivals this week, which Armenia said ended overnight Thursday with the help of international mediation.

