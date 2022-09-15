Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Azerbaijan says 71 soldiers died in border clashes with Armenia this week

Updated on Sep 15, 2022 05:33 PM IST

Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: Azerbaijan's defence ministry published a list of 71 servicemen killed in clashes between the historic rivals this week, which Armenia said ended overnight Thursday.

Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: A military volunteer speaks on a phone in the city of Vardenis,(AFP)
Azerbaijan said Thursday that 71 of its troops had died in border clashes with Armenia over the last two days, increasing an earlier toll of 50 killed in the worst fighting since 2020.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry published a list of 71 servicemen killed in clashes between the historic rivals this week, which Armenia said ended overnight Thursday with the help of international mediation.

