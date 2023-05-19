No kings in America! Backgrid USA sarcastically refuses to surrender car chase footage to Harry and Meghan

In a transatlantic clash, a renowned US photo agency, Backgrid USA, has refused to comply with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lawyers' demands to hand over all footage and pictures from the alleged car chase that took place on Tuesday night.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, claimed that they were relentlessly pursued by aggressive photographers for two hours after attending a glamorous awards ceremony in Manhattan. Seeking to obtain evidence of the incident, the Sussexes' legal team sent a letter to Backgrid USA, demanding copies of all media captured by the four freelance photographers who submitted images of the couple after they left the event.

Backgrid USA's response

Responding to the request, Backgrid's lawyers delivered a witty retort, stating, "In America, as I'm sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do." They further suggested that the lawyers sit down with Harry and Meghan to explain that "his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago," adding, "We stand by our founding fathers."

Harry and Meghan's claim

The alleged car chase occurred when the couple departed the Ms Foundation's Women of Vision event in New York, accompanied by Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, around 9:50 pm. The Sussexes' representative claimed that they were involved in a near catastrophic car chase, with the paparazzi aggressively tailing them. The couple stated that the pursuit lasted over two hours and resulted in multiple near collisions involving other vehicles, pedestrians, and even two NYPD officers.

The representative claimed that the incident lasted an exhausting two hours and leaving a trail of near collisions involving innocent motorists, pedestrians, and even two NYPD officers.

Describing the pursuit as relentless, the couple's spokesperson painted a vivid picture of the harrowing ordeal they endured. The chaos and danger that unfolded on the roads were highlighted as they recounted the heart-stopping moments when their lives were put at risk.

Conflicting narratives

However, Backgrid disputed the severity of the incident. They confirmed receiving pictures from the four freelance photographers but asserted that there were no near collisions or crashes during the encounter. The agency stated that the photographers had no intention of causing harm and that their only tool was their cameras. According to Backgrid, the photographers felt that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point.

With conflicting narratives from both sides, the incident has sparked a contentious debate over the extent of responsibility and accountability in the realm of celebrity privacy. As the battle of perspectives rages on, the truth behind the car chase remains obscured, leaving the public eager for clarity and resolution.

