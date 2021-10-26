Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Bangladesh: Communal tensions prevail despite official action to curb violence
world news

Bangladesh: Communal tensions prevail despite official action to curb violence

Tensions have been simmering in Bangladesh as unabated targeted attacks are being carried out against Hindus in the country, that started in Cumilla during Durga Puja have spread to other parts and there are reports of violence, arson, and killing from various parts of the country.
Bangladeshi activists join in a torch procession demanding justice for the violence against Hindus during the Durga Puja festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (File Photo / REUTERS)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 06:46 AM IST
ANI |

Extreme tensions between religious groups of Bangladesh continue to persist despite actions by law enforcement officials and local government bodies after days of communal violence in various cities.

Social media sites are being flooded with different rumours promoting communal violence as different sects try to foment hatred and draw sympathy to themselves, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Tensions have been simmering in Bangladesh as unabated targeted attacks are being carried out against Hindus in the country, that started in Cumilla during Durga Puja have spread to other parts and there are reports of violence, arson, and killing from various parts of the country.

At least 71 cases have been filed in different parts of the country in connection with the attacks on Hindus and around 450 were arrested for spreading rumours on social media.

The latest example is a clash between Buddhists and Muslims of Katakhali in Howaikhyong under Teknaf that resulted in injuries to at least eight people on Sunday afternoon.

The two groups blamed each other for the clash as an altercation took place between a Muslim youth named Tofayel Ahmed and some Chakma youths, including Umongi Chakma, in the morning over a trivial matter.

RELATED STORIES

Communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

Several puja venues were vandalized in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, and Moulvibazar, reported Dhaka Tribune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh dhaka durga puja communal riots communal violence
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP