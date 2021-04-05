Home / World News / Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 26
world news

Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 26

The boat was packed with people rushing to leave the city after the government announced a week-long nationwide lockdown from Monday to tackle a spike in Covid-19 cases.
Reuters | , Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Rescue workers carry a body recovered from a ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain(REUTERS)

A Bangladesh ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsya River south of the capital Dhaka, leaving at least 26 people dead and a few still missing, officials said.

Twenty one bodies had been recovered on Monday. The ferry sank just after it departed from the industrial Narayanganj district about 20 kms (12 mies) from Dhaka, to Munshiganj, said Mustain Billah, Narayanganj district administrator.

"Most of the bodies were found inside the sunken boat after it was dragged to the bank," he said, adding a few still could be missing.

Police and officials said some of the passengers managed to swim ashore.

Relatives gathered at the river bank to search for their loved ones. Rescuers, including divers from the fire brigade, were searching for survivors on Monday while salvage operations were hampered by a storm last night.

The boat was packed with people rushing to leave the city after the government announced a week-long nationwide lockdown from Monday to tackle a spike in Covid-19 cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid mutants multiply as scientists race to decode variations

China warns US not to take 'superior' position on global affairs

Japan fears Covid-19 variants are behind possible fourth wave

New coronavirus variant 'Eek' found in Japan, lowers vaccine protection

Bangladesh reported a record daily jump of 7,087 coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking its total number of cases to 637,364 with 9,266 deaths.

Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways but lax safety standards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP