Bangladesh identifies 3 persons involved in unrest near Indian Assistant High Commissioner's residence

A meeting was held at the State Guest House Jamuna under the leadership of Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to review the overall law and order situation in the country, the Chief Adviser's press wing stated in a statement on Monday. Bangladeshi police try to stop demonstrators as they march towards the assistant Indian high commissioner office in Rajshahi.(AFP)

The meeting was attended by Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, and senior officials from various security and law enforcement agencies.

Detailed discussions were held on several issues, including the return of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to the country, security measures in view of the upcoming Christmas and English New Year celebrations, and other related matters.

The meeting also included an in-depth discussion on the progress of arrests and investigations related to the killing of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson and July fighter Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi.

Police officials informed the Chief Adviser that, based on video footage, 31 individuals have already been identified as suspects involved in recent attacks on the offices of two national daily newspapers and two cultural organisations.

In connection with these incidents, operations were conducted across Dhaka and other parts of the country up to Monday morning, resulting in the arrest of at least six individuals. The arrested persons are Md Kashem Faruqi, Md Saidur Rahman, Rakib Hossain, Md Naim, Md Sohel Rana, and Md Shafikul Islam. Operations to arrest the remaining identified suspects are ongoing.

Additionally, in Chattogram, three individuals involved in attempts to create unrest near the residence of the Indian Assistant High Commissioner have been identified through video footage.

During the meeting held on Sunday afternoon, the Chief Adviser instructed authorities to expedite the arrest of those involved in the killing of Osman Hadi and other illegal activities.

The Chief Adviser emphasised that the law and order situation must be maintained at any cost ahead of the upcoming national elections.