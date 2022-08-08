Bangladesh plans staggered factory holidays to ease power crunch
Bangladesh is considering staggered holidays for garment manufacturers to tackle a worsening power crunch caused by fuel shortages, according to a government minister.
The proposal involves asking factories to choose different days off instead of all of them remaining closed only on Friday, State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid said in an interview. “We sat down with business leaders on Sunday and they agreed to our proposal in principle,” he said.
Also read: Bangladesh seeks China's help to repatriate Rohingya refugees
The system of rolling holidays for different industrial areas is expected to reduce pressure on electricity demand as well as fuel oils for public transport, Hamid said. The South Asian nation, also the world’s No. 2 garments exporter after China, has resorted to power cuts to preserve fuel reserves amid war-induced energy price shocks, and separately approached multilateral lenders including the International Monetary Fund for loans to shore up its foreign reserves as import bills balloon.
The proposed measure will save as much as 550 megawatts of electricity a day at a time when power cuts stretched beyond the original schedule for one hour to at least three hours in some areas.
The government recently announced as much as 52% rise fuel oil prices, a record jump for the nation, sparking street protests. Shortly after, transport operators increased bus fares, adding to public discontent.
Also read: Bangladeshi Police pull up social media star for being 'too ugly to sing', make him apologise for destroying classics
The power crisis was made worse after volatile global prices forced Bangladesh out of the spot market for liquefied natural gas cargoes, Hamid said in an earlier interview. The government stopped buying spot LNG cargoes in June.
Bangladesh imported about 30% of its LNG on a spot basis this year, down from more than 40% last year, according to Bloomberg NEF.
-
‘No talks if Russia holds referendums’: Zelensky on Ukraine war| Top points
With the Ukraine-Russia war in its sixth month, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday ruled out talks if Russia proceeded with referendums in occupied areas of the war-torn country. Read: 'Ukraine putting civilians at risk', says Amnesty report; Zelensky hits back Here are the latest developments: 1. Read: Russian-origin man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in Dharamshala 4.
-
North Korean Parliament to discuss anti epidemic policy, rural development
North Korea will convene two key meetings, including one to review the country's anti-epidemic policy, in coming weeks, state media said on Monday, as it claims no new COVID-19 cases since late July. The North Korean Supreme People's Assembly, the isolated state's rubber-stamp parliament, will meet on Sept. 7 to discuss law on rural development and organizational matters, according to the official KCNA.
-
Over 600 kids strip searched by London police, mostly black boys: New data
London's under-fire police force strip-searched more than 600 children over a two-year period, most of them black boys, according to new data released Monday. England's commissioner for children, Rachel de Souza, said she was "deeply shocked" by the figures after obtaining them from the Metropolitan police. The 15-year-old black schoolgirl was strip-searched by female officers in 2020 after being wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis, despite them being aware she was menstruating.
-
Israel and Palestinian militants declare Gaza truce
The three-day clashes echoed preludes to previous Gaza wars, though they were relatively contained as Hamas, the governing Islamist group in the Gaza Strip and a more powerful force than Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad, had so far stayed out.
-
Five more killed in Gaza amid truce reports: Health ministry
Five more people were killed in Gaza on Sunday evening, the enclave's health ministry said, amid reports a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants may be imminent. "Thirty-six martyrs, among them 11 children and four women, and 311 injured," the health ministry said, raising the death toll in the Palestinian enclave from 31 since fighting began on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics