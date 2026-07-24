Bangladesh President, only one holding post since before anti-Hasina uprising, quits

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a former ally of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, resigned from his post on Friday, nearly two years before completing his five-year term.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned on Friday. (REUTERS)

The 76-year-old president cited health issues as the reason behind his decision, according to a report by The Daily Star.

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"I am suffering from various health complications," Shahabuddin was quoted as saying when asked about the reason for his resignation.

Resignation letter sent to Parliament

A spokesperson from Bangabhaban, the official residence of the president, said Shahabuddin’s representatives had left his office and were on their way to Parliament with his resignation letter.

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The letter will be submitted to parliamentary Speaker Hafizuddin Ahmed, who will take charge as Acting President under the provisions of the Bangladesh Constitution until a new president is elected.

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{{^usCountry}} "I can't make any official comment on the resignation until the Speaker receives the letter," the spokesperson said. Shahabuddin was last constitutional figure from Hasina era {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I can't make any official comment on the resignation until the Speaker receives the letter," the spokesperson said. Shahabuddin was last constitutional figure from Hasina era {{/usCountry}}

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Shahabuddin’s resignation comes amid reports that the government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was uncomfortable with the largely ceremonial role of the president.

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A former lower judiciary judge and a veteran of the 1971 Liberation War, Shahabuddin assumed office in April 2023 for a five-year term. He was elected by the previous parliament and remained the only person still holding a constitutional position from the period before the political upheaval that followed the July-August 2024 student-led protests.

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The protests eventually led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government.

Hasina has been living in India since August 2024

Following the collapse of her government, Sheikh Hasina left Bangladesh and has been residing in India since August 5, 2024.

Shahabuddin continued as president during the transition period after Hasina’s removal and the formation of a caretaker government. The president’s role in Bangladesh is largely ceremonial, with executive powers resting primarily with the prime minister and the cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies)