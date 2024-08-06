Bangladesh unrest: Protesters take away Dior bag, saree from ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's official residence; eat biryani

Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh broke into Sheikh Hasina's official residence in Dhaka on Monday, hours after she resigned as prime minister and left the country. They looted, vandalised, and roamed the rooms throughout the residence. Anti-government protestors gather inside Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's palace in Dhaka. (AFP)

The protesters were seen eating fish and biryani and some were even on Hasina's bed. Some people also took the Prime Minister's sarees and a luxury suitcase.

Viral videos from Dhaka showed many people in the streets celebrating the fall of Hasina's government and shouting slogans. Thousands of people broke into the Prime Minister's official residence, 'Ganabhaban,' making victory signs. Social media videos showed crowds inside Ganabhaban's living rooms, with some people taking televisions, chairs, and tables from one of the country's most secure buildings.

The protesters looted Hasina's residence, enjoying fish and biryani from the kitchens and fridges. They also damaged her portraits inside the building.

Many people were seen taking raw fish, live goats, and ducks. Some even entered the bedrooms and were lying on the Prime Minister's bed.



According to a Reuters report, the protesters were seen lying in the beds and carrying off furniture, books and television.

Even ornamental fish in the extensive gardens were netted and pulled out, with people waving those they had caught for the camera, the report added.

People remove a live duck and an electric bulb from the Ganabhaban, the prime minister's residence, after the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

One protester stole Sheikh Hasina's saree, while another took a Dior suitcase.

Protesters also climbed on a large statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's founder and Sheikh Hasina's father, trying to destroy it. Several portraits of Mujibur Rahman were vandalised.

Protesters cheered and shouted slogans as Sheikh Hasina's portraits were removed from government offices and other buildings.

The protests started peacefully in late June, with students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, but they turned violent after clashes between protesters, police, and pro-government activists at Dhaka University. Thousands of student-led protesters marched to Dhaka on Monday, defying a curfew, to pressure Sheikh Hasina to step down. The march was moved up after clashes on Sunday between pro-government supporters and groups left over 100 people dead, including some police officers.