6 facts on Barbara Walters who interviewed all US presidents since Nixon

Published on Dec 31, 2022 10:25 AM IST

Barbara Walters Dies: In 1976, she became the first woman to co-anchor a network evening news broadcast on US television.

Barbara Walters Death: Barbara Walters addresses an audience at the John F. Kennedy School of Government.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Barbara Walters, one of the most important women on US television, the first female anchor on an American network evening news show and one of TV's most prominent interviewers, died on Friday. She was aged 93.

Here's everything you need to know about Barbara Walters:

1. Barbara Walters was born in Boston. Her father was a theatrical producer who also started the Latin Quarter nightclub chain.

2. Barbara Walters started at NBC's "Today" show as a writer in 1961. In 1976, she became the first woman to co-anchor a network evening news broadcast on US television.

3. Barbara Walters was teamed on "ABC Evening News" with Harry Reasoner until 1978 and was paid an unprecedented $1 million a year.

4. After leaving ABC's evening newscast, Barbara Walters became a television superstar as co-anchor of the ABC network's prime-time news magazine show "20/20".

5. The list of world leaders interviewed by Barbara Walters includes Indira Gandhi, Egypt's Anwar Al Sadat, Israel's Menachem Begin, the Shah of Iran, Cuba's Fidel Castro, Britain's Margaret Thatcher, Iraq's Saddam Hussein, Russia's Boris Yeltsin and every US president since Richard Nixon.

6. Barbara Walters created "The View" on ABC in 1997 as a roundtable discussion for women.

