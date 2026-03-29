Battered by stock losses, investors find little relief in bonds

The worst rout in Treasurys since April’s tariff chaos is exacerbating strain in financial markets, a stark demonstration of how war’s disruptions to oil flows are leaving investors with few places to shelter. Rates on 30-year mortgages jumped last week. The Hormuz blockade has spurred one of the largest oil shocks on record, raising fears of an economic slowdown that have dragged stock indexes to their lowest levels since August. But bonds—often a place of safety in times of market turmoil—have offered no relief, hit by worries that resurgent inflation will keep interest rates higher than expected and undermine the value of their fixed payouts. The resulting market strain has been painful for both investors and the economy. The iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF, holding a traditional portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds, has lost 6.3% since the fighting started in late February. At the same time, falling bond prices have driven up the yield on the 10-year Treasury note by almost 0.5 percentage point, lifting borrowing costs throughout the economy. Rates on 30-year mortgages jumped to 6.38% last week, reversing a slide that had carried them to their lowest levels since 2022 and threatening the spring home-buying season.

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Some fear the selling has taken on a momentum of its own, with the war-fueled market swings forcing hedge funds to shed bonds to cover bets made with borrowed money and other investors hesitant to step in while the threat of further losses linger. “Nobody has an appetite to fade this move because if you did try to fade this move in the past couple weeks, it just continues to go against you,” said Izaac Brook, U.S. rates strategist at RBC Capital Markets. Investors of all stripes were caught off guard by the Iran war, which arrived just as many were growing increasingly bullish on bonds, thanks in part to concerns about potential economic disruptions from artificial intelligence that fueled volatility in the stock market.

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