Home / World News / Beijing needs to make its intentions clear in world: U.S top diplomat Blinken

Beijing needs to make its intentions clear in world: U.S top diplomat Blinken

Reuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Apr 18, 2023 04:55 PM IST

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment at a news conference at the conclusion of the Group of Seven (G7) meeting.

The United States is able to move forward with its relationship with China following President Joe Biden's meeting with leader Xi Jinping last year, but that requires Beijing to make clear its own intentions, Washington's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.(via REUTERS)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.(via REUTERS)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment at a news conference at the conclusion of the Group of Seven (G7) meeting of rich democracies in Japan's town of Karuizawa.

Also Read: The US escalates chips war With China

Biden met Xi in Indonesia in November for a three-hour meeting aimed at preventing strained ties between the two nations from spilling into a new Cold War.

China's foreign ministry urged the U.S. to stop claiming to put "guardrails" on both countries' relations.

Also Read: US says naval destroyer sailed through Taiwan Strait after China's war games

"The United States has formulated and implemented incorrect policies towards China based on its incorrect understanding of China," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing, blaming this for the current tense state of ties.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
united states
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out