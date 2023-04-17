US says naval destroyer sailed through Taiwan Strait days after China staged war games

The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius had sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a "freedom of navigation" operation carried out days after China staged massive war games around the island. US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) sailing in the South China Sea in 2021.(AFP/Representative image)

The warship "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Sunday, the Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement, "through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law".