'I was wrong': Netanyahu's rare apology with nod to Israel's intelligence bosses

Facing sharp criticism from allies and opposition, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized for an earlier statement in which he blamed the security services for failing to prevent the deadly Hamas attack on October 7.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference.

"I was wrong. The things I said following the press conference should not have been said and I apologize for that," Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on X, shortly after deleting his original statement.

"I give full backing to all the heads of the security services. I am sending strength to the [IDF] chief of staff and the commanders and soldiers of the IDF who are on the frontlines and fighting for our home,” the Israeli prime minister further said.

Earlier, the premier had posted on the same social media platform that he had never received any warnings of Hamas' “war intentions” at any stage stressing that “all the security services, including the head of military intelligence and the head of the Shin Bet, were of the opinion that Hamas was deterred and wanted to come to a settlement”.

His comments evoked sharp criticism following which they were deleted.

Several security chiefs have also accepted responsibility for the massive failure, but Benjamin Netanyahu has desisted from taking any blame for it. The spokesman for the Israeli army, Daniel Hagari, said, “I will not answer that question. We are now in a war and are focused on it. We in the IDF and Shin Bet will conduct a thorough investigation of the truth and present everything to the public. Now we are fighting and focused on the war.”

Benjamin Netanyahu's ally National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said, “The problem isn’t specific warnings, but rather the entire mistaken concept. The policy of containment, the imaginary deterrence, and buying temporary quiet for an exorbitant price are the root of the entire problem."

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said that the prime minister has “crossed a red line” by blaming the security and defence services.

"While IDF soldiers and commanders are fighting valiantly against Hamas and Hezbollah, he is trying to blame them instead of backing them up. Such attempts to evade responsibility and place the blame on the security establishment weakens the IDF while it is fighting Israel’s enemies,” he said.

