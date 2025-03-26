Benjamin Netanyahu warns of Gaza territory seizure if Hamas fails to free hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated threats on Wednesday to seize territory in the Gaza Strip if Hamas failed to release the remaining hostages it still holds. (FILES) Israel's President Isaac Herzog (C) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) attend the ceremony marking Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day for the six million Jews killed during World War II, at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem on May 5, 2024.(AFP FILE)

"The more Hamas continues in its refusal to release our hostages, the more powerful the repression we exert will be," Netanyahu told a hearing in parliament, which was occasionally interrupted by shouting from opposition members.

"This includes seizing territory, and it includes other things," he said.

This comes after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that the country will take more territory in Gaza and fight until Hamas is wiped out if the Palestinian militant group keeps refusing to free remaining hostages.

He spoke as mediators continued efforts to salvage Gaza's ceasefire deal shattered by Israel's renewal of air and ground war on March 18 after it and Hamas failed to agree on terms for an extension of the two-month-old truce.

Israel has said it will never again accept Hamas governance and military power in Gaza following the militants' October 7, 2023, cross-border attack that led to the Gaza war.

The Israeli military said last week that its forces had begun a focused ground operation in the central and southern Gaza Strip after it resumed bombardments in the besieged enclave that have killed hundreds of Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the objective of the new campaign is to force the Islamist militants to release remaining hostages.

"If Hamas continues with its intransigence, it will pay heavy prices that get higher and higher in the taking of territory (by Israel) and in taking out militants and terror infrastructure until its complete surrender," Katz said in a video reported by Israeli media.

The latest offensive has been among the deadliest since the conflict began 17 months ago, splintering a shaky ceasefire that had largely prevailed since it went into effect on January 19.

Hamas is still holding 59 hostages, with 24 thought to be still alive, among the more than 250 it seized in its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Most of the rest have been freed, or their bodies handed over, in negotiated exchanges.

Israel's subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.