World's richest man has sold his private jet. Why? To stop Twitter from…

Published on Oct 20, 2022 08:05 PM IST

Bernard Arnault: Bernard Arnault has a net worth of almost $133 billion, surpassing Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos as the world’s second-richest man.

Bernard Arnault: Head of French multinational corporation LVMH Bernard Arnault.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

The world’s second-richest man, tired of the Twitterverse tracking every move of his private plane, has sold the jet. Bernard Arnault’s luxury-goods company LVMH sold its private jet as accounts such as ‘I Fly Bernard’ and ‘Bernard’s Airplane’ on Twitter tracked the planes in order to point out the pollution that they cause.

The issue became an important conversation in France as some politicians also proposed to ban or tax private jets.

“Still no word from either Bernard Arnault or LVMH on the subject of private jets,” twitter account ‘Bernard’s Airplane’ wrote on September 10.

“Indeed, with all these stories, the group had a plane and we sold it. The result now is that no one can see where I go because I rent planes when I use private planes," Bernard Arnault said after the decision.

Bernard's son Antoine Arnault defended use of private jets last week saying, “This plane is a work tool and our industry is hyper-competitive.”

A private plane gives executives an edge, he had said.

Bernard Arnault has a net worth of almost $133 billion, surpassing Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos as the world’s second-richest man.

