Protests in France over inflation. In attendance Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris against rising inflation and were joined by Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux. The protest comes amid growing anger about rising prices three weeks into a refinery strike that caused fuel shortages across France.

Annie Ernaux, who was awarded the Nobel prize in literature for the year 2022 at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”, was seen marching along with the protesters.

Annie Ernaux marching to protest the cost of living crisis in France today. She has always been an outspoken critique of inequality and injustice, fighting for women, for the poor, for Palestinians and for all those societies leave behind. pic.twitter.com/gDFXmJ8kfc — Dónal Hassett (@donalhassett1) October 16, 2022

The protest on Sunday was called by the left-wing political opposition and led by the head of the France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Melenchon with the aim to crank up pressure on France's president Emmanuel Macron.

Protesters also called for investment against the climate crisis, emergency measures against high prices, freezes in the costs of energy, essential goods and rent, and for greater taxation of windfall profits by corporations.

Some protesters were also seen wearing yellow florescent vests which became the symbol of anti-government protests in 2018 that shook Emmanuel Macron’s government.

Around 140,000 people attended Sunday’s rally, organisers said.

