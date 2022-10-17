Home / World News / Protests in France over inflation. In attendance Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux

Protests in France over inflation. In attendance Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 02:53 PM IST

France Protests: The protest on Sunday was called by the left-wing political opposition against Emmanuel Macron's government.

France Protests: Annie Ernaux is seen at protests in Paris.&nbsp;
France Protests: Annie Ernaux is seen at protests in Paris. 
ByMallika Soni

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris against rising inflation and were joined by Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux. The protest comes amid growing anger about rising prices three weeks into a refinery strike that caused fuel shortages across France.

Annie Ernaux, who was awarded the Nobel prize in literature for the year 2022 at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”, was seen marching along with the protesters.

The protest on Sunday was called by the left-wing political opposition and led by the head of the France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Melenchon with the aim to crank up pressure on France's president Emmanuel Macron.

Protesters also called for investment against the climate crisis, emergency measures against high prices, freezes in the costs of energy, essential goods and rent, and for greater taxation of windfall profits by corporations.

Some protesters were also seen wearing yellow florescent vests which became the symbol of anti-government protests in 2018 that shook Emmanuel Macron’s government.

Around 140,000 people attended Sunday’s rally, organisers said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
france nobel prize nobel literature prize + 1 more
france nobel prize nobel literature prize

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out