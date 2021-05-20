Home / World News / Bibi defies Biden, vows more strikes
world news

Bibi defies Biden, vows more strikes

In a 25-minute attack overnight, Israel bombarded targets including what its military said were tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip used by Hamas. Some 50 rockets were fired from the enclave, the Israeli military said, with sirens sounding in the coastal city of Ashdod.
By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times, Washington/gaza/tel Aviv
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon on May 19, 2021. (REUTERS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Wednesday to press ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, pushing back against calls from US President Joe Biden to wind down the operation that has left hundreds dead.

Netanyahu’s tough comments marked the first public rift between the two close allies since the fighting began last week and could complicate international efforts to reach a ceasefire.

Israel continued to pound targets in Gaza with airstrikes, while Palestinian militants bombarded Israel with rocket fire throughout the day. In another sign of potential escalation, militants in Lebanon fired a rocket barrage into northern Israel.

After a visit to military headquarters, Netanyahu said he appreciated “the support of the American president”, but he said Israel would push ahead to return “calm and security” to Israeli citizens. He said he was “determined to continue this operation until its aim is met”.

Israel continued to pound targets in Gaza with airstrikes, while Palestinian militants bombarded Israel with rocket fire throughout the day.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden told Netanyahu he “expected significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire” in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, setting a deadline amid growing calls for an end to hostilities.

The fourth call in a week between the two leaders came after Netanyahu, fondly referred to as “Bibi”, was quoted by the Israeli media as saying he is not setting a time frame for an end to the hostilities.

“The [US] president conveyed to the [Israeli] prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” the White House said in a readout of their call.

US may veto French draft resolution on ceasefire

A US spokesperson said Washington won’t support a UN Security Council draft resolution proposed by France calling for a ceasefire, saying it may undermine efforts at de-escalation.

Israel said earlier that it was not setting a time frame for an end to hostilities with Gaza as its military pounded the Palestinian enclave with airstrikes and Hamas militants unleashed new cross-border rocket attacks.

In a 25-minute attack overnight, Israel bombarded targets including what its military said were tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip used by Hamas. Some 50 rockets were fired from the enclave, the Israeli military said, with sirens sounding in the coastal city of Ashdod.

With inputs from agencies

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP