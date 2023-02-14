Biden announces Air India-Boeing deal, promises to deep bilateral partnership with Modi

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 14, 2023 10:02 PM IST

In a statement, echoing his political plank of reviving US industry and bring jobs back home, Biden said that the US can and will lead the world on manufacturing.

In this photo taken on August 21, 2008, a water cannon salute during the inaugural flight by an Air India Boeing 777 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (AFP)
ByPrashant Jha

Washington: United States President Joe Biden announced a “historic agreement” between Air India and Boeing on Tuesday, with the Tata-owned airline purchasing 220 aircraft from the American aviation major. This is Boeing’s third biggest sale in dollar value and second biggest sale in terms of quantity.

“I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing. This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states and many will not require four-year college degrees,” Biden said.

The US president also cited the deal as a marker of the strengthening bilateral partnership with India. “This announcement also reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges - creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens.”

On Tuesday, Air India unveiled its modernisation plans with the acquisition of 250 aircraft from Airbus at a virtual ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French president Emannuel Macron. The almost simultaneous announcement of the Boeing deal makes it a record purchase. It also reflects a strategic balancing act where both France and the US, both among India’s closest partners, get a slice of the financial pie of the Indian aviation market.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prashant Jha

Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspondent of Hindustan Times. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha has earlier served as editor-views and national political editor/bureau chief of the paper. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India's Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal....view detail

