Biden feels 'extremely negative' about reports of Russia's nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he had an ‘extremely negative’ reaction to reports that Russia has moved ahead with a plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

U.S. President Joe Biden(REUTERS)

Russia's defence minister announced the deal with Belarus on Thursday. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said that tactical nuclear weapons were already on the move.

