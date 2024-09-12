Biden to host Quad summit in Delaware on September 21

US President Joe Biden will host the fourth in-person Quad Leaders Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, the White House announced Thursday. The summit will bring together Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan. Leaders of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) from left to right, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(AP)

It will also be the last gathering of all the current leaders of the Quad alliance, as both Biden and Japan's Fumio Kishida are stepping down from office. Biden recently announced that he will not run again for a second stint at the White House. Kishida also made his plans clear of not seeking re-election as the head of the Liberal Democratic Party.

HT reported on Sunday about Prime Minister Modi's upcoming US visit for the Quad Summit.

The upcoming summit will focus on strengthening strategic alignment among the four nations and advancing a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Discussions will cover key areas, including health security, disaster response, maritime security, infrastructure development, emerging technologies, climate change, clean energy, and cybersecurity.

"The Quad Leaders Summit will focus on bolstering the strategic convergence among our countries, advancing our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and delivering concrete benefits for partners in the Indo-Pacific in key areas," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

India is set to host the next Quad Leaders Summit.

In July, foreign ministers from the Quad nations held wide-ranging talks in Tokyo, focusing on strengthening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. In a clear message to China, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, pledging to work towards a region free from "coercion" and where no country dominates others.

The foreign ministers also announced plans to expand the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) program to the Indian Ocean, a key step in enhancing monitoring of the region's strategic waters.