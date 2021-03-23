Biden to step into familiar role as counselor-in-chief after Colorado shooting

US President Joe Biden's plans for a ceremonial event in Ohio on Tuesday were suddenly overshadowed by a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket that left 10 people dead, forcing him to serve again as grief counselor for a traumatized nation.

The White House said Biden planned to address the latest shooting spree before leaving Washington for Columbus, Ohio, a visit where he will mark the 11th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare.

The mass shooting in Boulder followed a gunman's killing the previous week of eight people at spas in Atlanta, bringing new attention to U.S. gun violence.

Flags at the White House were at half staff until sunset on Monday to commemorate the Atlanta shooting victims. They flew at full staff for a few hours on Tuesday morning before being lowered again to mark the Boulder killings.

Biden, whose personal life has been marked by the loss of his first wife, and two children, is expected to offer condolences to the families of victims. He did the same in Atlanta on March 19, and to the families of more than 525,000 dead from coronavirus on March 11.

"A day will come when their memory brings a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye, as unbelievable as that is now," he said in Atlanta, during a speech originally planned to celebrate the passage of his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. "It will take a while, but I promise you it will come."

Biden has in recent weeks promoted the coronavirus stimulus bill while grappling with a surge of migrants along the US southern border with Mexico.

Now his two-month-old administration faces increased pressure to fulfill promises on gun regulation. Any effort to move the United States toward greater gun control has historically been difficult with Democrats in favor and Republicans largely opposed.

Biden will visit Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital to mark the healthcare bill anniversary and promote a $100 million grant the hospital received under the Affordable Care Act to upgrade its radiation oncology department, according to White House officials.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) - the signature 2010 legislative achievement of then-President Barack Obama, a Democrat under whom Biden served as vice president - has survived repeated attacks from Republicans, on Capitol Hill and in the courts. It is expanding under Biden's watch.

The federal exchange reopened in mid-February for a special enrollment period, with more than 206,000 people signing up for coverage in the first two weeks, nearly triple the number during the same time frame last year, when access was limited to life-changing events, federal data shows.

There are about 28 million Americans without health insurance, down from about 46.5 million in 2010, when the ACA was passed, according to the latest federal figures.