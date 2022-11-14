Home / World News / Biden, Xi Jinping agree 'nuclear war should never be fought', condemn Russia's threats in Ukraine

Published on Nov 14, 2022 07:20 PM IST

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in talks Monday that nuclear weapons should never be used.

Joe Biden- Xi Jinping Meet: US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) meet.(AFP)
AFP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

"President Biden and President Xi reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine," it said in a statement.

usa china joe biden xi jinping + 2 more
usa china joe biden xi jinping

