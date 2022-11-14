Biden, Xi Jinping agree 'nuclear war should never be fought', condemn Russia's threats in Ukraine
Published on Nov 14, 2022 07:20 PM IST
US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in talks Monday that nuclear weapons should never be used.
AFP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in talks Monday that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine, the White House said.
"President Biden and President Xi reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine," it said in a statement.
