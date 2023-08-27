'Biggest search in 50 years' to find mythical monster Loch Ness begins in Scotland. 5 points

Hundreds of volunteers, with webcams, drones, and hydrophones, gathered in northern Scotland to hunt for a mythical monster known as Loch Ness or Nessie. The two-day search over the weekend is billed as the biggest in 50 years, the BBC reported.

Update on the new hunt for Loch Ness monster in Scotland:

This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. The mystery hunt is being organised by the Loch Ness Center situated in Inverness in partnership with Loch Ness Exploration, a research group that studies the lake and other unexplained phenomena. The search includes volunteers scanning the water from boats and the lakeshore, with others around the world joining in with webcams.

2. Stories of a monster have existed for centuries but it is 90 years since the modern myth of Nessie began. In 1933, hotel manager Aldie Mackay reported spotting a “water beast” in the mountain-fringed loch, the largest body of freshwater by volume in the United Kingdom and at up to 750 feet (230 meters) one of the deepest.

3. After the incident in 1933 was reported by the local newspaper 'The Inverness Courier' with its then editor Evan Barron describing the creature as a “monster", the mystery of Nessie inspired books, TV shows, and films, and created the spot as a tourism hub.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Till now, there are thousands of independent sightings of the mythical creature. Several theories explain the creature as a prehistoric marine reptile, giant eel, a sturgeon, or even an escaped circus elephant.

5. Meanwhile, some believe the sightings are pranks or can be explained by floating logs or strong winds, but the legend is a boon for tourism in the picturesque Scottish Highlands region. “I believe there is something in the loch,” said a volunteer, adding “I do think that there’s got to be something that’s fueling the speculation.”

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON