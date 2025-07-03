‘Biggest tax cuts in history’: Trump confident of ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ passing US House vote

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday affirmed unity among the Republicans in the House of Representatives as it gets ready to vote on the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’. Donald Trump is confident that his tax bill will sail through the House of Representatives.(AFP)

Republican leaders in the House are sprinting toward a Wednesday vote on Trump’s tax and spending cuts package. They are determined to seize momentum from a hard-fought vote in the Senate while essentially daring members to defy their party’s leader and vote against it. It’s a risky gambit designed to meet the President’s self-imposed deadline for a July 4 finish.

“It looks like the House is ready to vote tonight. We had GREAT conversations all day, and the Republican House Majority is UNITED, for the Good of our Country, delivering the Biggest Tax Cuts in History and MASSIVE Growth. Let’s go, Republicans, and everyone else - MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Republican Representative Tim Burchett told the media that Trump gave many assurances to House members in a meeting with the Freedom Caucus at the White House on Wednesday.

Burchett said the meeting lasted nearly two hours, during which the President and others in the room, including Vice President JD Vance, answered questions. The members who were sceptical about the bill, including its involvement in Medicaid, were assured.

“He answered a lot of my questions,” Burchett said, adding that he’s since talked to the president on the phone. “I still am not sure. I’m leaning in favour of the course,” Burchett said.

What is Donald Trump's ambitious spending bill?

Originally approved by the House in May, the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ squeezed through the Senate on Tuesday by a solitary vote but had to return to the lower chamber on Wednesday for a rubber stamp of the Senate's revisions.

The package honours many of Donald Trump's campaign promises, boosting military spending, funding a mass migrant deportation drive and committing $4.5 trillion to extend his first-term tax relief.

However, it is expected to add an extra $3.4 trillion over a decade to the country's fast-growing deficits while forcing through the largest cuts to the Medicaid health insurance program since its launch in the 1960s.