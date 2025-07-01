Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
US Senate narrowly passes Donald Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ tax bill

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2025 10:07 PM IST

The 50-50 tie during the vote was broken by Vice President J D Vance, thus pushing the bill over the top.

The US Senate on Tuesday narrowly passed President Donald Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts bills. The 940-page ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ is Trump's flagship legislation.

The 940-page ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ is Trump's flagship legislation.(AFP)
The 940-page ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ is Trump's flagship legislation.(AFP)

The 50-50 tie during the vote was broken by Vice President J D Vance, thus pushing the bill over the top. The tie happened after Senate Majority Leader John Thune turned around two moderates who were leaning towards siding with the Democrats, according to AFP.

The bill will provide a $4.5 trillion extension of Trump's first term tax cuts, and save $1.2 trillion on the Medicaid health insurance program. This could strip around 12 million low-income and disabled American of their health coverage.

The passage of the bill came after an overnight session, with the package facing opposition not just from the Democrats but also from the Republican ranks, the Associated Press reported.

The Republicans opposing the bill were – Senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Sen Rand Paul of Kentucky.

The bill will now go back to the House of Representatives, where the Democrats could pose hurdles to it, along with those Republicans who are hesitant at the idea of slashed health care and food aid programs, AFP reported.

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
